  3. Garnacho's late strike sees Manchester United edge Fulham

Published November 13th, 2022 - 06:45 GMT
Argentina teenager Alejandro Garnacho came off the bench to score in stoppage time as Manchester United won 2-1 away to Fulham on Sunday.

It seemed the Cottagers had done enough to earn a point in the final Premier League match before the World Cup break.

But Garnacho's expert one-two with Christian Eriksen, in the last of three minutes of added-on time, saw him race into the box before he produced a cool finish across Bernd Leno.

Eriksen himself had put the visitors in front in the 14th minute at Craven Cottage with his first goal for United as he finished off a counter-attack.

But former United striker Daniel James equalised for Fulham just after the hour mark, having only come on as a substitute for Harry Wilson minutes earlier.

