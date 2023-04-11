Gavi linked with move to Chelsea

ALBAWABA - Chelsea are planning to snatch Barcelona's highly-rated midfielder Gavi in the summer, as per AS.

The Spaniard's current deal has been deemed invalid by La Liga.

Barca could be forced to let the 18-year-old go for free if they fail to sort out their financial situation.

Chelsea are monitoring the situation and have already began talks with Gavi over a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

The youngster has scored two goals and provided six assists in 40 appearances across all competitions so far this season at Barcelona.