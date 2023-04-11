  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Gavi linked with move to Chelsea

Gavi linked with move to Chelsea

Published April 11th, 2023 - 09:02 GMT
Real Madrid's Spanish defender Dani Carvajal (L) fights for the ball with Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Gavi during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on March 19, 2023. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)
Real Madrid's Spanish defender Dani Carvajal (L) fights for the ball with Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Gavi during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on March 19, 2023. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Chelsea are planning to snatch Barcelona's highly-rated midfielder Gavi in the summer, as per AS.

The Spaniard's current deal has been deemed invalid by La Liga.

Barca could be forced to let the 18-year-old go for free if they fail to sort out their financial situation.

Chelsea are monitoring the situation and have already began talks with Gavi over a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

The youngster has scored two goals and provided six assists in 40 appearances across all competitions so far this season at Barcelona.

Tags:FC BarcelonaGaviChelsea FC

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...