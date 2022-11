Mohammed Kudus scored twice as Ghana edged South Korea 3-2 in a dramatic World Cup match on Monday to keep alive their hopes of reaching the last 16.

Ghana, who would have been eliminated by a defeat, led through first-half goals from Mohammed Salisu and Kudus.

The Koreans fought back through Cho Gue-sung's three-minute double, but Kudus swept home midway through the second half to win it for Ghana.

AFP