  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Giroud becomes France's all-time record goalscorer

Giroud becomes France's all-time record goalscorer

Published December 4th, 2022 - 05:27 GMT
France's forward #09 Olivier Giroud celebrates with France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe after scoring his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between France and Poland at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on December 4, 2022. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)
France's forward #09 Olivier Giroud celebrates with France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe after scoring his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between France and Poland at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on December 4, 2022. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)

Olivier Giroud became France's record scorer on Sunday with 52 goals, eclipsing the mark he shared with Thierry Henry after striking against Poland at the World Cup.

Giroud, 36, gave France a 1-0 lead just before half-time in their last-16 tie at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on his 117th appearance for his country.

It was the AC Milan forward's third goal of the tournament after his brace against Australia in France's opening group game.

AFP

Tags:France football team2022 FIFA World CupThierry HenryPoland football teamOlivier Giroud

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...