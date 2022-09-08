Graham Potter 'Verbally Agrees' to Become New Chelsea Boss: Reports

  1. Home
Published September 8th, 2022 - 01:32 GMT
Brighton's English manager Graham Potter looks on from the touchline during the pre-season friendly football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on August 29, 2020. The game is a 'pilot' event where a small number of fans will be present on a socially-distanced basis. The aim is to get fans back into stadiums in the Premier League by October. / AFP / Glyn KIRK
Graham Potter has agreed in principle to become Chelsea's new manager after the shock sacking of Thomas Tuchel, according to widespread reports on Thursday.

Chelsea's new US owners are understood to have met a release fee in the Brighton boss's contract, with his club allowing the Blues to talk to their manager.

The former Swansea City and Ostersunds coach is expected to have his Chelsea deal finalised in time for him to take charge of Saturday's Premier League trip to Fulham.

Chelsea are understood to have made initial contact with former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim, as well as considering Zinedine Zidane and Leicester's Brendan Rodgers.

Potter was reportedly at Brighton's training ground on Thursday.

The 47-year-old, who has been touted as a future England manager, has won many admirers for his attractive playing style and has Brighton sitting fourth in the early Premier League table despite operating on a limited budget.

Tuchel was axed by Chelsea on Wednesday after a third defeat in just seven matches this season.

Reports said the German's relationships with his players had deteriorated and there were tensions with the Stamford Bridge owners.

Tuchel, a former Paris Saint-Germain boss, led Chelsea to the 2021 Champions League title and the Club World Cup crown earlier this year.

Chelsea, bought by Todd Boehly's consortium in late May, defended the timing of the decision, which is understood to have been agreed before the shock 1-0 loss at Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League group stage opener on Tuesday.

Chelsea are sixth in the Premier League after six matches, three points adrift of the top four and five behind leaders Arsenal.

