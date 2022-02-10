Guardiola: Chelsea & River Plate Best in the World

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola believes that Chelsea and River Plate are the best teams in the world at the moment.

The Spanish manager said as quoted by Tribalfootball: "We are not the best team in the world. The best team is Chelsea, who won the Champions League, or River Plate, who won in South America.

"The important thing is we won the game and in three days we go to Norwich and have to win again.

"This type of thing about who is the best, I don't care. Just be happy and try to play better every day."