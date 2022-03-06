Guardiola: Staying at City for Another Four Years is Easy

Manchester City coach Josep Guardiola has revealed that extending his current deal for another four years would be an easy decision.

The Spaniard took over at City in 2016, and has made the team a dominant force in England.

Rumors regarding the former Barcelona boss' future at the Etihad Stadium are beginning to swirl as he edges towards the final season of his deal.

Guardiola remains quite content at Manchester City as he seems on course to leading the team to their fourth Premier League title in six seasons.

The 51-year-old told the club's official website regarding a possible extension: “In this world of football after six seasons here, it’s a lot of time.

“I’m not going to stay just to stay, I have to see if we can still do it together and everyone’s involved in that. That’s the most important thing.

“I have to feel it. That’s the reason why I extended the contract two times. When I arrived here, I didn’t expect it.

“I’m incredibly satisfied, I’m not here to move to another place. I have to feel that everybody, especially the players, are still comfortable working with me, still we can win and fight to win, you have to see it.

“For me it would be easy to sign three or four more years with a lot of money in the pocket and see what happens but that’s not the point.

“The point is still we are together and follow, and we will have to see it until the end of the season and next season.”