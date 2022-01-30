Haaland Dreaming of Move to Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is dreaming of making a summer move to Barcelona, according to the Daily Star.

The Norway international has been linked with Real Madrid. Bayern Munich and Manchester United in recent weeks, but he appears to be hoping for a switch to Barca.

Borussia Dortmund are expected to let the 21-year-old leave at the end of the season once his release clause kicks in during the summer.

Haaland has tried to remain focused on scoring goals for his team and avoided discussing his future in a recent interview with Sky Sports.

He has scored 23 goals in 20 appearances for Dortmund across all competitions so far this season.