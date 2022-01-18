Haaland Has no Plans to Sign for Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland has already said yes to Real Madrid as he has plans to sign for Barcelona, according to Eduardo Inda.

The Okdiario chief pundit told El Chiringuito as quoted by Tribalfootball: “There is no option for Erling to sign for Barça. I will go in a spaceship before he signs for Barça. I said months ago that I thought I was done with Haaland. He has already said yes to Real Madrid.

"There is a problem that is the same as always, Mino Raiola and also the player's father.

"They ask for a very strong commission that is €80m and it would cost that plus the €75m clause. He has already said he wants to come and has learned to speak Spanish. When no one said that this boy would play for Real Madrid, I said so."