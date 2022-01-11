Haaland Set to Reveal Final Decision on Future

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is set to reveal his final decision regarding his future, according to a report by AS.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United are all eager to find out what the 21-year-old is planning ahead.

It is believed that the Norwegian star will depart Dortmund in the summer.

He is currently discussing his possibilities with his agent Mino Raiola.

Any interested club will be able to sign the striker for a reported fee of €75 million at the end of the season.

An additional sum would have to be paid as commission to Raiola and Haaland's father.