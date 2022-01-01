Haaland Wants to Play in Spain

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland has revealed his intention to play in Spain fueling rumors linking him with Real Madrid and Barcelona, according to AS.

The Norway star has been on holiday in Marbella and was approached by a group of fans.

When asked where he prefers to play next season, Haaland replied: "I will play here, in Spain."

The 21-year-old striker's current deal at Dortmund is set to expire in June of 2024.

His contract reportedly has a release clause that would allow him to leave the German giants in the summer of 2022 for a fee of €75 million.