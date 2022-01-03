Haaland Will Not leave Dortmund in January

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Erling Haaland will not leave Borussia Dortmund in the current transfer window.

The 21-year-old has been linked with Europe's top clubs in recent months but he will by staying with Dortmund until the rest of season at the very least.

The Norwegian told some of his fans while on vacation that he wants to play in Spain.

However, any move for the young striker will have to wait until the end of the season.

The Italian journalist tweeted: "Erling Haaland is not leaving in January, despite some rumors. He has not decided his next club yet, and there are no pre-agreements with Real or Barça. It's an open race. Decision won't be made in January.

"Rangnick 'clause', fake too."