Haaland's Future to Be Decided Very Soon

Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl has revealed that the club will be meeting with Erling Haaland very soon to discuss his future.

The 21-year-old's current deal with the German giants is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

But a release clause in his contract will allow any interested side to sign him next summer for only €75 million.

Kehl has admitted that club officials are set to meet the Norwegian as quoted by Goal: "We will sit down with Erling and his team in the next few weeks and discuss the situation intensively."

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool were all linked with Haaland at some point.

The forward himself appears to favor a move to Spain.