Hakim Ziyech Proving His Worth at Chelsea

Moroccan star Hakim Ziyech believes he is currently proving his worth at Chelsea.

The 28-year-old scored the Blues' winner at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

This is the Moroccan's third goal in three successive Premier League matches.

The former Ajax star admitted he is enjoying football at the moment.

Ziyech said as quoted by Tribalfootball: "The last couple of months I am in good shape, and I am enjoying playing football. I am trying to do my best and that is the most important."

"I think it was a brilliant ball to the far post. You always know if no one touches it, the ball could come down. All I had to do was be there, and shoot."

The attacking midfielder has seven goals and four assists in 28 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions so far this season.