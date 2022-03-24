Hakimi Desperate to Leave PSG

  1. Home
Published March 24th, 2022 - 08:52 GMT
Achraf Hakimi (Photo: AFP)

Moroccan star Achraf Hakimi is hoping to seal a move away from Paris Saint-Germain this summer after just one season at the Parc des Princes.

French journalist Daniel Riolo has revealed that Hakimi is "freaking out" and wants to leave the club.

Riolo told RMC Sport that PSG's South American players like Lionel Messi and Neymar are no longer speaking to him.

The right-back signed for PSG last July on a five-year deal for an initial fee of €60 million, potentially rising by €11 million in add-ons.

The French giants prefer to keep the 23-year-old defender and will try to keep him.

