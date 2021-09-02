Halilhodzic Omitts Chelsea Star Ziyech from Morocco Squad Due to 'Unacceptable Behavior'

Morocco head coach Vahid Halilhodzic has omitted Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech from the latest squad due to "unacceptable behavior".

The former Ajax winger has represented his country 41 times since his international debut in 2015.

The 28-year-old was not included in Morocco's latest squad for World Cup qualifiers against Sudan and Guinea.

Halilhodzic said at a press conference: “His behavior in the last two matches, especially the last one, was not that of a national team player who as a leader in the team has to be a positive role model,"

“He arrived late and after that, he even refused to work. There was no point in discussing it afterwards, as a coach the answer is right there to see. For me, the national team is above everything, nobody can hold it hostage."