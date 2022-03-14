  1. Home
Hamilton Doesn't See Himself in F1 Once He Reaches His 40s

Published March 14th, 2022 - 12:11 GMT
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton is pictured during the first day of the Formula One (F1) pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit in the city of Sakhir on March 10, 2022. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton is pictured during the first day of the Formula One (F1) pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit in the city of Sakhir on March 10, 2022. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton does not see himself remaining in Formula 1 once he reaches his 40s, implying that he may be walking away sooner than later.

The 37-year-old Brit plans to enjoy ‘some other fun things’.

Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen competed in F1 despite reaching their 40s.

Hamilton who claimed seven world titles and has over 100 Grand Prix race victories is about to begin his 15th Formula 1 campaign.

He said: “I haven’t thought about that number, because I’m 37 so I still have a bit to go.

“I honestly haven’t thought about it and don’t plan on being here past that age. Hopefully, I have some other fun things to get on with.”

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton drives during the third day of Formula One (F1) pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit in the city of Sakhir on March 12, 2022. (Photo by Mazen Mahdi / AFP)
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton drives during the third day of Formula One (F1) pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit in the city of Sakhir on March 12, 2022. (Photo by Mazen Mahdi / AFP)
