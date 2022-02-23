Hamilton Trusts Mercedes to Give Him a Title-Winning Car

Lewis Hamilton is confident that Mercedes will be able to deliver him a car that would allow him to challenge for a record eighth world championship.

The Briton controversially missed out on the title last season in Abu Dhabi's finale to Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Yet, the 37-year-old still has faith that he is destined to claim the title once again.

F1 began its first pre-season test at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya on Wednesday.

Major changes are set to take place in the upcoming season and the seven-time world champion is keen to see things unfold.

He said to the Daily Mail: "I do hope that these rules deliver in terms of closer racing, it puts everybody on a closer playing field."

Hamilton has once again put all his faith in Mercedes to give him a title-winning car, as he explained: "My team don't make mistakes.

"Of course that is a risk (with the new regulations) but I trust the team. Whether it is good or bad we will work through it."