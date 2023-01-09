Harrington set to tee it up at the 2023 Ras Al Khaimah Championship

Major winner and 2020 European Ryder Cup Captain Padraig Harrington is set to tee it up at the upcoming Ras Al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club from February 2-5, 2023.

The 15-time DP World Tour winner joins an already-impressive field which includes defending champion Nicolai Højgaard, his twin brother Rasmus and New Zealand's Ryan Fox, who finished second in the Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex last season.

The Irish star secured his first senior Major title at the U.S. Senior Open last year – amongst four PGA TOUR Champions wins in 2022 – adding to his US PGA Championship and two Open Championship trophies. He returns for his second appearance at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship in February.

"I'm looking forward to playing the Ras Al Khaimah Championship next month," said Harrington.

"I enjoyed last year's tournament and relish the opportunity to visit Ras Al Khaimah and play at Al Hamra Golf Club once again.

“I ended last season well over in the US with a win at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, and it will be great to get my 2023 season up and running in the Middle East.”

As well as watching Harrington and his fellow DP World Tour stars on the course, there's an array of exciting activities available for spectators away from the live golf.

Bear Grylls' Outdoor Adventure Camp will be onsite which allows guests to participate in various outdoor activities such as soft tipped archery classes, while children can enjoy a specialised adventure park.

Free beach access is also available at Al Hamra Residence while face painting, magic shows and games are on offer to keep children entertained all throughout the day.

There's also live musical performances on offer throughout every tournament day starting with Junior and the Brownies on Thursday.

Greg Pearson, a popular Dubai-based singer who recently supported George Ezra, is set to take to the stage on Friday before Irish folk singer Brian Brody brings his endless energy to Ras Al Khaimah on Saturday.

Problem Child, one of the UAE's most famous cover bands, will bring the event to a close on Sunday, following the crowning of a new champion.

"The field for the Ras Al Khaimah Championship is getting better by the day and we can't wait to see Padraig Harrington in action next month," said Tom Phillips, Head of the Middle East for the DP World Tour.

"The former Ryder Cup Captain is an icon of the game and is playing some fantastic golf lately having won four times last year on the PGA TOUR Champions.

"As well as his appearance at Al Hamra Golf Club, there's so much to see and do for everyone attending the event.

"From the off-course activities all the way through to the musical entertainment, it really is guaranteed to be a fantastic event in Ras Al Khaimah."

Al Hamra Golf Club has a growing history of hosting world-class golf, starting in 2016 when it first hosted the European Challenge Tour’s Ras Al Khaimah Golf Challenge.

It then hosted the 2018 Challenge Tour Grand Final as well as back-to-back DP World Tour events in 2022.

Ticket registration for the 2023 Ras Al Khaimah Championship is now open, with fans invited to register for free tickets here.

Fans who would like to elevate their experience at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship have the opportunity to purchase a place to play alongside DP World Tour professionals in either the Monday or Wednesday Pro-Ams. Click here to purchase a Pro-Am place or hospitality tickets.