Harry Kane Set to Miss Tottenham's PL Opener Against Man City

Harry Kane is likely to miss Tottenham's Premier League season opener against Manchester City after remaining on holiday in Florida.

The 28-year-old skipped training with his team in what seems to be an attempt to force a move to Manchester City.

Florida is on England’s Amber travel list, which means that the striker will have to quarantine for at least two weeks upon his return.

A negative Covid test after five days will release him from quarantine.

Tottenham are set to host City on the 15th of August as they kick off their Premier League campaign.

Spurs drew 2-2 with Chelsea yesterday at Stamford Bridge in a friendly match that saw Hakim Ziyech score twice for the Blues.