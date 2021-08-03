Harry Kane Skips Tottenham Training for Second Day Running

Harry Kane did not attend Tottenham's training for the second day running on Tuesday, fueling further speculation in regards to his future.

The Athletic says that the England captain will return to training by the end of the week.

The club chiefs are furious with the player's recurring absence, and are demanding an explanation.

The 28-year-old is hoping to seal a transfer to Manchester City in a deal that could cost the Premier League champions around £130 million.

However, the striker is tied to Spurs until the summer of 2024 having signed a six year contract back in 2018 and the club is refusing to let him go this transfer window.

Kane believes he has a "gentleman's agreement" with chariman Daniel Levy and therefore should be allowed to leave, but the club chief denies making such an agreement, insisting that the player is tied to the London-based club for three more seasons.

Levy also prefers to sell his star man to a foreign club.