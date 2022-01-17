Hazard Not Interested in Newcastle Move

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard in not considering a move to Newcastle United, according to a report by El Nacional.

The 31-year-old has not had the best of times since his €100 million move to the Madrid giants in 2019.

The Belgian forward signed a contract that will reach it end in 2024.

Newcastle have set their sights on the former Chelsea star and are hoping to bring him back to the Premier League.

However, Hazard has no desire to play for a team that is struggling to remain at the top flight in England.

A Saudi-led consortium completed its takeover of Newcastle United last October for a reported fee of £300 million.