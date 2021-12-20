Hazard Wants to Stay at Real Madrid

AS says that Real Madrid star Eden Hazard is not thinking about leaving the club next month as he is expecting a new baby.

The Madrid giants are preparing to sell the 30-year-old according to reports.

The Belgium international failed to live up to expectations following his prestigious move from Chelsea in 2019 for £90 million.

A series of injuries and a dip in form prevented Hazard from showing his worth at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Leaving the Spanish capital next month seems highly unlikely as the former Lille star does not want to disrupt his family.

Lille and Newcastle United are reportedly following the Belgian's situation closely.