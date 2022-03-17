  1. Home
Hazard to Snub Arsenal & Newcastle Offers

March 17th, 2022
Eden Hazard (Photo: AFP)
Eden Hazard (Photo: AFP)

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard is set to snub interest from Arsenal and Newcastle United, according to a report by Foot Mercato.

The 31-year-old is wanted in the Emirates Stadium and St James’ Park.

However, the former Chelsea star is not interested in both choices.

Hazard endured a difficult time since arriving at Real Madrid from the Blues in 2019, but is still determined to prove his worth at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Belgium international has scored only five goals and made ten assists in 65 appearances for the Spanish giants so far across all competitions.

His current deal will reach its expiry date on Jun 30, 2024.

Real Madrid's Belgian forward Eden Hazard (L) and Real Madrid's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti react at the end of the Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 first leg football match between Elche CF and Real Madrid CF at the Martinez Valero stadium in Elche on January 20, 2022. (Photo by Jose Jordan / AFP)
