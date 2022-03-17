Hazard to Snub Arsenal & Newcastle Offers

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard is set to snub interest from Arsenal and Newcastle United, according to a report by Foot Mercato.

The 31-year-old is wanted in the Emirates Stadium and St James’ Park.

However, the former Chelsea star is not interested in both choices.

Hazard endured a difficult time since arriving at Real Madrid from the Blues in 2019, but is still determined to prove his worth at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Belgium international has scored only five goals and made ten assists in 65 appearances for the Spanish giants so far across all competitions.

His current deal will reach its expiry date on Jun 30, 2024.