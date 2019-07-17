Heart Failure in Athletes Can Be Prevented Through Routine Check-Up

A recent study has suggested ways, which can prevent and help in managing the risk of cardiac arrest in competitive athletics.

The study has been published in the journal of 'Canadian Medical Association.' The sudden heart failure is something rare and, in young athletes, is usually the first sign of heart disease, although one study has found that 29 per cent of athletes had symptoms of underlying disease before an arrest.

It is very difficult to predict or prevent, and screening programs are challenging and of uncertain benefit.

Therefore, physicians should routinely ask athletes if they feel dizzy, short of breath or experience chest pains during or after exercise and ask about family history to determine if there may be an inherited condition.

Survival rates after sudden cardiac arrest in athletes are quite high when automated external defibrillators are used. Dr Paul Dorian, a cardiologist from Ontario, said: "Establishing effective resuscitation protocols and increasing the availability of automated external defibrillators in settings where the competitive sport is undertaken are the most effective strategies in helping reduce the incidence of sudden cardiac death among athletes.