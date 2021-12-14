Henry Criticizes PSG for Mishandling Mbappe's Contract Renewal

  1. Home
Published December 14th, 2021 - 01:17 GMT
Kylian Mbappe (Photo: AFP)

Thierry Henry has criticized Paris Saint-Germain over their mishandling of Kylian Mbappe's contract situation.

The 2018 World Cup winner will be a free agent at the end of the season and Real Madrid seems to be his most likely destination.

The former Arsenal star believes that the French giants should have moved earlier to convince their striker of staying in Paris.

Henry told Amazon as reported by RMC Sport: "It should have been settled two years ago.

"I think that if two years ago, they had sat down with Mbappe to tell him: "this will be your team, we're gonna build this team around you, you're gonna be the boss.

"But now he really has his destiny in his hands. He will be able to sign wherever he wants."

