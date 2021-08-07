Historic Day for Arabs at the Tokyo Olympics

Arab athletes had a memorable day at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after claiming five medals in various sports that took place on Saturday.

It all started with Qatar's bronze at the Men's Beach Volleyball competition.

Qatar beach volleyball team (Photo: AFP)



Afterwards, Ahmed Elgendy of Egypt won silver in the Modern Pentathlon.

Elgendy claimd the silver medal (Photo: AFP)



Not too long after, Bahrain's Kalkidan Gezahegne won silver in the Women's 10000 metres.

Kalkidan Gezahegne earns silver for Bahrain (Photo: AFP)



Feryal Abdelaziz claimed Egypt's first gold medal at the Olympics in the Women's Karate Kumite +61kg event.

Feryal Abdelaziz celebrates after winning the gold medal (Photo: AFP)



Minutes later, Tarek Hamedi earned Saudi Arabia their first medal at the Olympics with his silver in the Men's Karate Kumite +75kg.

Hamedi wins silver for KSA at the Tokyo Olympics (Photo: AFP)



Arab competitors have now won a total of eighteen medals at the Tokyo Olympics; five gold, five silver, and eight bronze.