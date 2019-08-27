IAAF World Championships Doha 2019 Medals Revealed

With just one month to go until the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019, the organizing committee on Monday revealed the design of the medals to mark the start of the final countdown to the competition.

More than 2,000 of the world’s top athletes will be competing for 192 medals set to be awarded across 49 finals during the ten-day competition, which gets underway on September 27 (Friday).

Paying homage to the Qatari capital, the gold, silver and bronze medals were designed by the all-female branding team in the Qatari capital, showcasing the Doha skyline and illustrations of the iconic Khalifa International Stadium, which will host the ten-day competition as it comes to the Middle East for the first time.

With dedicated designs on the medals, the Doha skyline which will be the backdrop of the marathon and racewalk events, makes up the other side of the medal, whilst 13 different elements of athletics disciplines are also weaved into the design.

Specially handcrafted in Doha by Sndala, the local company has also incorporated traditional Arabic Sadu patterns with a modern sporting twist.

Commenting on the medals, IAAF President Sebastian Coe said, “A medal is the symbol of excellence in our sport. It represents all the years of sweat, striving and persistence required to succeed in athletics at the highest level. So the design of the medals must be as special as the achievement in winning them. Our Local Organizing Committee in Doha has done a brilliant job in creating medals that our athletes will be proud to receive as a permanent keepsake of their moment of glory. I’d like to have one myself, so I may have to come out of retirement.”

Speaking on the final preparations and medals for the championships, Sheikha Asma al Thani, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Local Organizing Committee, commented: “Having designs on the medals which showcase Qatar is a special occasion for the country, as so many people throughout Doha have played a vital role in delivering the competition. A gold medal will naturally take pride of place in an athlete’s collection and they will be reminded of the competition being held in the Middle East forever.

“The whole of Qatar is excited to welcome the world’s best athletes and we look forward to celebrating the successes of all those competing and those iconic moments at the finish lines and on the podiums.”

The first gold, silver and bronze medals will be won just hours after the Championships get underway on day one, with the world’s first Midnight Marathon taking place along Doha’s Corniche.

The marathon and racewalk events are free for all to attend and will provide spectators an incredible opportunity to watch the athletes in action.

Finals will be held at Khalifa International Stadium every evening throughout the ten days of competition with tickets available from just 60 QR and available to purchase easily online at https://iaafworldathleticschamps.com/doha2019/

Tickets will also give spectators access to the World Athletics Village outside the stadium where a whole host of international cuisines will be available to celebrate this global event, along with live entertainment and competitions.