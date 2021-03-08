Ibrahimovic Eager to Extend Stay at San Siro

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he is eager to extend his stay at San Siro because a day without his AC Milan team-mates "is like one without my children".

Ibrahimovic has been a talismanic figure in Stefano Pioli's squad since returning to Milan on a free transfer in January 2020, but only has a few months left to run on his current contract.

The Swedish frontman, who missed the Rossoneri's latest win against Hellas Verona through injury, claims to be in the dark with regards to a possible renewal, however, he has now made it clear that he would welcome to chance to commit to fresh terms with the club.