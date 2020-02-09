Ibtihaj Muhammad Walks the Runway for Nike

This weekend, sportswear giant Nike presented the striking kits that the athletes will be wearing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this summer at New York Fashion Week.

The brand brought together the world’s top female athletes, including champion fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, who joined WNBA star Diana Taurasi and British sprinter Diana Asher Smith to showcase Nike's new offering.

It’s not the first time that the hijab-wearing athlete helped show off Nike’s designs. In 2019, the sportswear brand also enlisted Muhammad for its Paris showcase.

The new collection was unveiled to a star-studded front row that included the likes of Canadian superstar Drake, who was joined by fellow rappers-turned-Nike-collaborators Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar. Spanish singer Rosalia, designers Virgil Abloh and Simon Porte Jacquemus and British model Adwoa Aboah were also in attendance.