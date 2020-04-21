ICC to Discuss Future of World T20, Test Championship

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15

The T20 World Cup as well as the postponed World Test Championship fixtures will be up for discussion when the International Cricket Council (ICC) holds its Chief Executives' Committee (CEC) meeting on Thursday.

The meeting, to be held via conference call, will also look into the Future Tours Program (FTP) until 2023, that has been hit because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting will bring together the CEOs of the 12 Full Members and the three Associate Representatives and discuss the possibility of resumption of international cricket.

"The meeting will provide an opportunity for the CEC to collectively consider the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the sport," the ICC said in a statement on Monday.

"The purpose of the meeting is to gain a full understanding of Member priorities during this time and to discuss and share the key mitigation factors required to resume international cricket based on government advice in each territory," the statement added.

They will be looking on how to reschedule postponed series, the FTP, the World Test Championship and the Cricket World Cup Super League.

They will also be receiving an update on the contingency plans for all ICC global events, including the T20 World Cup.

"This meeting is the first step of a collective process as we assess the impact of this ongoing global pandemic and work together so the sport can emerge from it in a strong position," ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said.

"We need to share knowledge and start to build a deep understanding of what it will take to resume international cricket," he added.

Sawhney said that the safety of players and fans were paramount.

"The scale of this task should not be underestimated and will encompass a myriad of factors until the public health situation has improved to a point that it is safe for our players, our employees, our fans and in a way that will not impact the public health situation adversely," he said.

"Countries will start to reopen at different stages and in different ways and we will need to respect that and have a holistic view of this to enable us to take well-informed decisions that mitigate the various risks as much as possible."

With regard to the T20 World Cup, Sawhney, who took over from Dave Richardson last April, said: "We will continue to take advice from experts and authorities, including the Australian government. We will utilise all of the data and information available to us to ensure we can take responsible decisions around all competitions at an appropriate time that are in the best interests of our sport."