ICC, Members United in Fight Against Pandemic

The International Cricket Council (ICC), the governing body for cricket, took stock of the situation following the global coronavirus pandemic that has sent the cricketing calendar into a quagmire.

Both international and domestic cricket as well as franchise leagues have been put on ice because of the impact of Covid-19 and the ICC held its Chief Executives' Committee meeting on Thursday.

The meeting was held with all 12 Full Members and the three Associate representatives, patched up with ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney, via conference call.

No decisions were taken as the meeting was held to evaluate the impact of the ongoing global pandemic.

The ICC, together with all the members, vowed their full commitment to work in partnership to address the challenges the sport will face in the coming weeks and months.

The meeting heard updates from all attendees regarding the current situation in their own countries.

The CEC was also updated on the continuing contingency planning for all ICC global events, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 to be held in Australia this year and the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 to be held in New Zealand.

Chair of the ICC Medical Committee Dr Peter Harcourt provided a general medical update to the meeting.

All the members were in agreement that the current Future Tours Programme (FTP), which runs until 2023, will have to be rescheduled because of several postponements.

The ICC said that the future of both the World Test Championship and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League will be held at a later date.

"I am grateful to my fellow CEOs for their clear commitment to a unified approach to steering cricket through this pandemic," ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said on Thursday.

"We will work in partnership for the best outcomes for the sport in relation to both ICC events and bilateral cricket," he added.