Infantino hails labour reforms in Qatar, slams European critics

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has stressed that Qatar has made significant progress in defending workers' rights, and turned into a role model for tolerance.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Infantino said Qatar provides job opportunities for everyone who comes to the country seeking a better life, and their income enables them to assist their families back home.

He said FIFA is concerned with labour issues and human rights, noting that working circumstances in Qatar are superior to those faced by migrants in Europe. "Europe must stop the criticism and focus on improving the conditions of its migrants," he said.

"Qatar welcomed employees from all over the world, While Europe was shutting its doors," he said. "Europe is acting hypocritically when evaluating working conditions around the world. Before instructing others, Europeans should apologise.

"As a sovereign nation, Qatar does not require recommendations or outside assistance regarding workers' rights."

He continued, "We will sign a memorandum of understanding with the International Labour Organisation secretary-general, and employees will be given access to a permanent office in Qatar."

Infantino also stressed that Qatar will present the best version of the World Cup in history, and that he is proud of everyone who has contributed to this event. He affirmed that every decision taken during this edition of the World Cup is a joint resolution between Qatar and FIFA.