According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Inter Miami are 'increasingly confident' of landing the signature of Lionel Messi in the summer 2023.

The MLS outfit want to close the signing in the coming months and "fully expect" to get it done once talks resume after the World Cup.

PSG will try to renew the 35-year-old's contract, while Barcelona are also going to try to get their legend back at the Camp Nou.