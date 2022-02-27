Inter Miami Relying on Beckham to Sign Messi

Inter Miami are hoping to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi, according to club co-owner Jorge Mas.

David Beckham founded Inter Miami alongside Jorge and his son Jose Mas in 2018.

Mas believes that Beck's relationship with the the Argentine legend will give the MLS club the advantage.

The 34-year-old joined PSG last summer from Barcelona and signed a two-year deal.

Messi has struggled to adapt at the Parisian club and sources claim that he is unhappy with his current situation.

A push from Inter Miami to bring in the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is on the cards.

Mas has replied to rumors by saying: “Leo Messi is still one of the best players in the world, his skills have not diminished. I think.

"David has a relationship with him, if he does leave PSG, at the time he leaves it, we’d love to see Lionel Messi be a player at Inter Miami and be part of our community.

"Can it happen? Look, we’ll push. I’m an optimist at heart. Could I see that happening? It’s a possibility.”