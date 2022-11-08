Inter Miami respond to Messi rumours

Inter Miami director Chris Henderson has responded to rumours of Lionel Messi joining the club in the summer.

"Messi on any team in the world is going to change that team. I don’t want to speculate and talk about him on our team, but he changes every league and every team that he plays for.

"It comes down to what is the character of the player? What is his motivation to come to the league? The balance between older players in this league and younger players, it comes down to that motivation, the fitness level of the player, why he’s coming and then being able to integrate him into what you’re doing as a club and where you going," he stated.