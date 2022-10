Inter Milan reached the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday after beating Viktoria Plzen 4-0, knocking Barcelona out of the competition.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan's first-half header, an Edin Dzeko brace and the returning Romelu Lukaku's late strike ensured Inter of at least second place in Group C and relegated Barca to the Europa League ahead of their match with leaders Bayern Munich later on Wednesday.

AFP