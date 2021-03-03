Inter Milan Tentatively Agree to Wijnaldum Contract

Despite financial woes, the club are said to have secured the midfielder from Liverpool
Speaking on Italian program Sport Mediaset, Claudio Raimond reported that Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has reached a "handshake agreement" with Inter Milan ahead of his summer free-agency.
Wijnaldum would arrive on a free transfer, however his wages would likely represent a significant cash committement from a club in financial peril.
