Inter Milan Tentatively Agree to Wijnaldum Contract

Published March 3rd, 2021 - 08:18 GMT
Georginio Wijnaldum (Photo: AFP)
Despite financial woes, the club are said to have secured the midfielder from Liverpool

Speaking on Italian program Sport Mediaset, Claudio Raimond reported that Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has reached a "handshake agreement" with Inter Milan ahead of his summer free-agency.

Wijnaldum would arrive on a free transfer, however his wages would likely represent a significant cash committement from a club in financial peril.

