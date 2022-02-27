International Judo Federation Suspend Putin as Honorary President

The International Judo Federation (IJF) has announced the suspension of Russian president Vladimir Putin status as honorary president on Sunday.

This news comes following Russia's military attack on Ukraine.

What did the IJF say about Putin?

The IJF announced in an official statement: "In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr. Vladimir Putin’s status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation."

European football's governing body UEFA announced stripping Saint Petersburg of hosting the Champions League final on May 28.

Formula One also canceled the Russian Grand Prix scheduled for September 25.