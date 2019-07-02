Iran’s Mehrdad Mohammadi Joins Aves

Iranian winger Mehrdad Mohammadi officially joined Portuguese top-flight football team Desportivo das Aves.

The 25-year-old player, whose contract with Sepahan ran out at the end of the Iranian season, joined Aves on a free transfer.

Mohammadi has signed a three-year contract with Aves for an undisclosed fee.

His twin brother, Milad, is playing in Russian football club Akhmat Grozny.

Mehrdad Mohammadi joined Iranian football club Sepahan in 2016 from Rah Ahan and scored 13 goals in 82 matches for the Isfahan based football team.

He helped Sepahan come second in Iran Professional League last season.

The Portuguese club were founded on 12 November 1930 and play at the Estádio do Clube Desportivo das Aves, which holds a seating capacity of 8,560.