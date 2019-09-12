Iran Announces Team for 2019 Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball C’ship

Head coach Igor Kolaković has named the 14-men squad of Iran national volleyball team for the 20th edition of Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship which is going to kick off in Tehran on Friday.

Iran is pitted along Sri Lanka, Australia and Qatar in Group A of the event which is going to be held in Tehran from Sep. 13 to 21.

Team Melli will start the campaign with a match against Sri Lanka on Friday and will meet Qatar and Australia on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

16 teams compete in 4 groups to determine the continental champion. Also, eight best teams of the event will advance to 2020 Men's Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament in China’s Jiangmen in January where the winner will win the Olympics quota.

Here is Iran’s squad:

Saeid Marouf, Mohammad Mousavi, Milad Ebadipour, Farhad Ghaemi, Pouria Fayazi, Amir Ghafour, Ali Shafiei, Masoud Gholami, Aliasghar Mojarad, Javad Karimi, Mohammadreza Moazen, Mohammadreza Hazratpour, Amirhossein Esfandiar and Porya Yali.