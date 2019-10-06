Iran Defeats Australia 3-1 in 2019 FIVB World Cup

Iran national volleyball team gained a 3-1 victory over Australia in the 2019 edition of FIVB Men’s World Cup underway in Japan.

In a Saturday match held at Nagano White Ring, Iran managed to seal its second consecutive victory against Australia in less than two weeks. The two teams had already locked horns in the Asian Championship’s final match in Tehran on September 21.

Australia’s Lincoln Alexander Williams led the scoring in today's match with 19 points while Amir Ghafour scored 18 points for Team Melli.

Igor kolakovic had let some of his key players, including Saeid Marouf, rest in this game to make them more prepared for next high-pressure matches.

Iran now ranks 7th in the table with two wins (against Australia, Canada) and two losses (against Russia, Egypt) and a total of six points. Brazil leads the table with four wins while Poland and US stand next.

Iran will next face Brazil on Sunday.

A total of 12 teams which are top two teams of each continent, plus Japan as host and Poland as World champion, are participating in the World Cup underway in Japan a round-robin format.=