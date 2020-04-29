Iran Enters Race for Hosting 2027 AFC Asian Cup

Iran has submitted its bid to host the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup in 2027, the spokesperson of the Football Federation of Iran announced Tuesday.

The Iranian federation has handed in its formal bid for hosting the tournament, Amir Mehdi Alavi said.

Iran is hoping to stage the quadrennial event for the first time since 1976. Iran has hosted the prestigious tournament two times in 1968 and 1976 and has won the competition both times.

Iran had joined the race for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, but pulled out before the final decision was made and in the end the United Arab Emirates was awarded the hosting rights of the competition.

The 2027 AFC Asian Cup will be the 19th edition of the event, the quadrennial international men's football championship of Asia.

Recently, the AFC had extended the deadline to lodge an expression of interest by three months from March 31 to June 30 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The AFC had hoped to announce the tournament hosts as soon as possible to give them more time to prepare for the quadrennial continental championship, which was expanded to 24 teams for the 2019 edition in the United Arab Emirates,” the AFC said.

The AFC is expected to announce the host country early next year. Other than Iran, India, and Saudi Arabia are the only nations to have publicly announced their intention to launch a bid for the 2027 Asian Cup.