Iran Name 12-Man Squad for FIBA World Cup

Published August 16th, 2019 - 06:50 GMT
FIBA World Cup logo
Iran National Basketball Team released the final 12-man roster that will head to China for this summer’s 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Iran have been drawn with world’s second-ranked Spain, Puerto Rico and Tunisia in Group C of the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

The competition will be held in China from 31 Aug. to 15 Sept.

The 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup will be the 18th tournament of the FIBA Basketball World Cup for men's national basketball teams.

Squad:
Hamed Haddadi, Mohammad Hassanzadeh, Hamed Hosseinzadeh, Mohammad Jamshidi, Sajjad Mashayekhi, Meisam Mirzaei, Michael Rostampour, Behnam Yakhchali, Arman Zangeneh, Samad Nikkhah Bahrami, Aron Geramipour and Rasoul Mozafari

