Iran strike late to beat Wales 2-0 at World Cup

Published November 25th, 2022 - 12:11 GMT
Iran's players celebrate after scoring the opening goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Wales and Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 25, 2022. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP)
Iran's players celebrate after scoring the opening goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Wales and Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 25, 2022. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP)

Iran struck twice in the dying moments of added time to earn a stunning 2-0 win over 10-man Wales in their Group B clash at the World Cup on Friday.

Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian scored to give Iran a famous win, which moved them into second place in the group behind England, who face the USA later in the day.

Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey received the first red card of the Qatar World Cup when he was sent off for clattering into Iran's Mehdi Taremi outside the area late in the match.

The stopper was initially given a yellow card but that was upgraded to red in the 86th minute after the intervention of the video assistant referee.

AFP

Tags:Iran Football TeamWales football team2022 FIFA World Cup

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

