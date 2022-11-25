Iran strike late to beat Wales 2-0 at World Cup

Iran struck twice in the dying moments of added time to earn a stunning 2-0 win over 10-man Wales in their Group B clash at the World Cup on Friday.

Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian scored to give Iran a famous win, which moved them into second place in the group behind England, who face the USA later in the day.

Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey received the first red card of the Qatar World Cup when he was sent off for clattering into Iran's Mehdi Taremi outside the area late in the match.

The stopper was initially given a yellow card but that was upgraded to red in the 86th minute after the intervention of the video assistant referee.

AFP