Iran Suffer Third Loss at 2019 FIBA World Cup

Published September 5th, 2019 - 10:07 GMT
Photo: Tehran Times
Photo: Tehran Times

Iran national basketball team lost to Spain 73-65 at the 2019 FIBA World Cup on Wednesday.

Marc Gasol produced 16 points and 6 rebounds to lead the winners.

Mohammad Jamshidi tossed in 15 points for Iran as they fell at 0-3 record in Group C.

Iran will meet the Philippines, Tunisia and Angola in the classification stage which starts on Friday.

The tournament takes place in China and features 32 teams from around the globe.

Spain advanced to the next stage with three consecutive wins joined by Puerto Rico with two wins and one loss.

