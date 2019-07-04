Iranian Clubs Forced to Meet Adequate Standards

Iran football federation considers shutting down the Iran Professional League over lack of adequate standard.

The federation has threatened the clubs it will shot down the IPL if they fail to meet standards.

Chaotic scenes broke out during the matches between Iranian football teams last season. The fans broke the seats in the stadiums and clashed with the security forces many times.

The Football Federation of Iran Disciplinary Committee made penalties for some clubs and their violent fans in previous similar cases but the incidents were repeated at pitches everywhere in Iran.

So many incidents have been out of the football federation control and clubs must take responsibility and play an active role in stamping out violence among their supporters.

“The league competition should be equipped with electronic ticketing and seat numbering systems in the new season. There will be a zero-tolerance policy in relation to any threats against the competition,” Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) President Mehdi Taj was quoted as saying.

Due to security reasons, the organizers should not allow the fans to attend a match more than the capacity of the stadiums and all pitches should be equipped with CCTV cameras, he said.

“The clubs should also be awarded TV broadcast rights in the new season,” Taj added.

Video Assistant referee (VAR) should be available in all stadiums, with many leagues around the world opting to put the method into practice following a successful run at the 2018 World Cup.

FIFA wants to display transparency to the teams and supporters.

Iran's Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs, Masoud Soltanifar, has recently said that football hooligans will face sever action if they try to make trouble at the stadiums.

“The matches should not be marred by misbehavior of some fans who violate the rules. Fortunately, the clubs have helpful cultural plans for the new season. Sport is a factor of making tens of millions of people happy,” Soltanifar said.

Iran Professional League (IPL) 2019-20 season will kick off on July 30.