Iranian Female Karate Athlete Chalaki Left Blind in One Eye

Iran national karate member Fatemeh Chalaki was forced to retire from the sport after she lost vision in her right eye.
Chalaki was involved in a car accident six months ago and underwent eye surgery twice but left blind in one eye.
She won a bronze medal at the Female Kumite 61 kg in the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea.
Chalaki also won a gold medal in the Female Kumite -55 kg in the 2017 Karate1 Premier League – Dubai.
She will continue her profession as Azad University coach in Iran karate league.
