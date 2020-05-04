Iraq's Ministry Of Youth And Sports: Three New Stadiums Will Enter Service Soon

The Ministry of Youth and Sports announced that three stadiums will enter into service as of next season.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Ahmed Riad, told the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA) that three major stadiums in Baghdad and Basra exceeded the completion rate of 90%, and it is possible to say that they are ready to be inaugurated soon and will enter service next season.

He explained that the three stadiums are the Martyrs Stadium with a capacity of 32 thousand spectators, the Al-Zawra Stadium with a capacity of 16 thousand spectators in Baghdad and Al-Minaa Stadium in Basra with a capacity of 30 thousand spectators.

He added that the current month of April was a date for the opening of the stadiums of the martyrs and Al-Zawra in Baghdad, if the conditions went naturally, but the curfew and health conditions greatly affected the course of work and the arrival of equipment and technical manpower to work sites.

It is noteworthy that the endeavors to complete the stadiums and closed halls are part of the ministry's efforts to complete the file for hosting the Arab tournament in the coming year.