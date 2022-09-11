It is Messi's Turn to Win World Cup: Diaz

Seventy-two days before Argentina and Saudi Arabia meet here, Al Hilal coach Ramon Diaz said this could be Lionel Messi's World Cup. "This time it will be his turn to win," the Argentine said after his team Al Hilal beat Zamalek 5-1 (1-1) on penalties to win the Lusail Super Cup on Friday.

Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo's cheeky chip to score was cancelled by Zamalek's Ahmed Zizo in the first half but the friendly between the champions of Asia and Africa that had 77,575 in the four-tiered stands produced no more goals leading to the shootout after regulation time. The match served as dress rehearsal for Lusail Stadium, the World Cup's biggest venue which will host 10 games including the final.

This will be Messi's fifth, and possibly last, World Cup as he will turn 39 during the 2026 edition. Copa America champions Argentina qualified for the World Cup without losing a game and beat European champions Italy 3-0 in June; Messi being at his imperious best. They are unbeaten in 33 games.

Argentina are in Group C with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

"Argentina are a good team and Messi always makes you feel comfortable," said Diaz, a former Argentina forward who played in the 1982 World Cup finals and scored with a left-foot shot in the 1-3 loss to Brazil. Diaz, 63, was also part of coach Cesar Luis Menotti's team that won the 1979 World Youth Championship in Japan. Diaz finished with eight goals and the Golden Boot award; he and Diego Maradona scored 14 of Argentina's 20 goals in the competition. Reports of a rift, since denied by Maradona, may have kept Diaz out of the 1986 and 1990 World Cup squads.

Diaz's club career had stints in Napoli, Inter Milan and Fiorentina in Italy, River Plate in Argentina and ended at Yokohama Marinos (1993-95) in the initial years of the J-League. This is Diaz's second managerial stint with the Saudi Arabian giants having also been in charge from 2016 to 2018. He has also managed Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Professional League.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has not yet contacted him, Diaz said, possibly because teams these days have their own tools to find out about opponents. "But should he call, I am available to provide details on Saudi Arabia."

Al Hilal goalkeeper Abdullah Almuaiouf, who was in Russia for the 2018 World Cup, said he didn't want to talk about the Saudi Arabia national team as he has retired. But sat alongside Diaz in the press conference room deep inside the boat-shaped stadium, Almuaiouf was united with his manager in praise of the facilities."It was wonderful playing here, the air-conditioning was right, the pitch beautiful and the atmosphere wonderful. I think it will be even better during the World Cup," said Almuaiouf, 35. Calling the stadium "exceptional", Diaz said Friday night provided a great chance for the national team players in his side to get ready for the November 22 game against Argentina.

